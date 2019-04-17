Westcoast massively expands warehouse capacity

It is almost three times the size of Westcoast’s next largest warehouses in Theale and Milton Keynes, both standing at 120,000 sq ft

Westcoast has greatly increased its warehouse capacity with the leasing of a new 340,000 sq ft facility in Andover, Hampshire.

The space is nearly three times the size of Wescoast’s other large warehouses in Theale and Milton Keynes, both standing at 120,000 sq ft. It can hold over 60,000 pallet locations, but the distributor is yet to decide what it will hold there.

A “significant number of jobs” will be created once the warehouse is in full operation. The deal was finalised on April 5.

Westcoast managing director Alex Tatham said in a statement: “This new facility demonstrates the level of confidence the Board has in the business and its future growth in the UK as well as in exports, expansion businesses and services – some of which will be based in Andover.”

Operations director Andy Newberry added the warehouse will fortify Westcoast against “whatever Brexit throws” at the distributor.

For the full report read Mobile News issue 687 out on April 22 (Monday).