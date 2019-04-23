BlackBerry announces it will close its consumer BBM service

BBM has been available to consumers since 2005

BlackBerry has confirmed that it is shutting down its BlackBerry Messenger service next month after struggling to get users to sign onto the platform.

The service which was first introduced in 2005, will close on May 31.

The popularity of other messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger has likely proved to hurt BlackBerry’s hopes of getting customers to sign up to BBM.

In a statement, BlackBerry said that despite being proud of what it has achieved, that it is the right time to shut the service down.

“The technology industry however, is very fluid, and in spite of our substantial efforts, users have moved on to other platforms, while new users proved difficult to sign on.”

“We are grateful for your support and wish to thank everyone, especially our users, partners, and employees, for being part of the BBM consumer service journey.”