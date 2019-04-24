EE partners with Oppo as Reno 5G set for summer release

Reno 5G will cost €899 and comes to EE this summer as 5G launches

Oppo has announced EE as its 5G launch operator partner in the UK as it took the wraps off the Reno series at a launch event in Zurich.

EE has been confirmed as stocking the Reno 5G smartphone from this summer, with a set date yet to be confirmed.

The event in Switzerland, which was attended by around 600 people and was held at Zurich Exhibition Hall, saw Oppo introduce three new smartphones, with a unique pivot rising camera the key feature.

Oppo Reno 5G, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and Oppo Reno were introduced to the media with all three versions available in two gradient colours – ocean green and jet black.

The entry-level Reno starts at €499, with the Reno 10x Zoom €799 and the Reno 5G €899 as UK pricing awaits confirmation.

EE tie-up

EE becomes the first UK operator to stock Oppo devices after the Chinese vendor initially arrived in the UK with an exclusive partnership with retailer Carphone Warehouse.

As part of Oppo’s ‘5G Landing Project’, the manufacturer confirmed five carrier partners for 5G which include Swisscom, EE, SingTel, Telstra and Optus.

Oppo UK managing director Neil You says the operator will be able to help the brand deliver customers with a 5G experience.

“Oppo are proud to be working alongside EE to launch the Reno 5G smartphone to the UK. As the biggest network in the UK, they are an integral partner in our efforts to bring 5G connectivity to consumers and we are committed to working together to make this a reality for everyone.”

Pivot camera

All three feature the pivot rising camera, which Oppo says takes just 0.8 seconds to complete the entire pivot rising and display the camera at an 11 degree angle.

The front camera, earpiece and flashlights inside the pivot structure are all hidden in what is a “notchless” display.

Featuring a triple-camera setup the Reno 10x Zoom has a 48MP HD primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 13MP telephoto lens.

All three cameras work in tandem together says Oppo, with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) in use for the main camera to “ensure high quality photos at any given moment.”

A 48MP rear camera and 16MP AI beauty front camera make up the primary lens of the Reno 5G and Reno smartphone through use of a Sony IMX586 sensor. This helps the 48MP ultra-pixel camera to focus in low-light scenarios.

Meanwhile the 16MP front camera comes equipped with an F2.0 aperture that corrects light effects to adjust to every skin colour.

Ultra-Night Mode 2.0 is also incorporated to help the Reno series to use AI, HDR and multi-frame noise reduction, with 4K video shooting of up to 60fps also supported.

Power

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset powers the Reno 5G and Reno 10x Zoom, while a 710 chipset supports the Reno model. The 855 processor supports 5G connectivity.

Both the Reno 5G and Reno 10x Zoom come with a 4,065mAh battery, with VOOC flash charge 3.0 helping to maintain high voltage during charging and allow for longer life battery cycles.

The series runs on the custom ColorOS 6 UI, which is based on the latest Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system.