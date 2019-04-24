Xiaomi’s Lee leaves to join rival vendor Oppo

Lee has worked for Nokia and Honor in the past

Xiaomi sales and marketing director Wilkin Lee has departed the company to join Oppo.

Lee declined to comment, though Mobile News understands he will take up the role of business development director for Oppo.

Oppo, which entered the UK market in January, is the world’s fourth-largest manufacturer, commanding 7.8 per cent market share by selling 29.2 million smartphones in Q4 2018 (IDC figures).

The vendor sits above Xiaomi, which has a 7.6 per cent share, and is behind Huawei in third (16.1 per cent), Apple (18.2 per cent) and Samsung (18.7 per cent).

Carphone Warehouse is Oppo’s main retail partner, selling all four Oppo smartphones: the Find X, RX17 Neo, RX17 Pro and AX7.

The former Nokia man joined Xiaomi last August and was part of the team that launched the brand in the UK last year.

Before Xiaomi, Lee served over six years with Huawei sub-brand Honor. He departed as sales and marketing director in August 2018 after being promoted from senior sales and product marketing manager. Lee has worked in telecoms for almost ten years.