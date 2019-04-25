Abzorb appoints Matt Dykes as CCO

Dykes joins the provider after 15+ years at Vodafone and O2

Abzorb has announced the appointment of Matt Dykes as its new Chief Commercial Officer.

The Brighouse-based telecoms provider has made the appointment in the wake of record growth in 2018. In the past three years, it recorded turnover growth of 39 per cent.

Dykes begins the role with immediate effect. Before joining Abzorb he was head of wholesale at O2 from 2014 to March this year, and before that worked for Vodafone for 14 years in its finance and ISP divisions.

Speaking about his appointment, Dykes said: “This is a hugely exciting time to join Abzorb. The company has consistently posted double digit growth over the past three years and my goal is to make sure this organic expansion continues.

“The business has set a strong foundation for growth. We are now scaling up our technology roadmap to drive the pace of change for an industry that will soon be characterised by 5G, AI and data-driven decision making.”

Abzorb founder Steve Beeby added: “I’ve known Matt for many years and the synergies between us are clear. During his time at Vodafone and O2, Matt led the transformation of the whole channel by streamlining resources and implementing strategies to drive business growth.

“Matt is well respected throughout the industry. He brings his ambition, a solid commercial track record and strong relationships to help shape the future of Abzorb at this time of rapid growth.

“We have an exciting pipeline of new product and service propositions to bring to the market and Matt will be instrumental in driving through these innovations.”

Abzorb was founded in 1992. Its partners include Vodafone, O2, EE and BT.