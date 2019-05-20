Avenir Telecom reveals the Energizer Hardcase H10 as its latest feature phone

Pricing for the H10 begins at €25 (UK pricing to be confirmed)

Avenir Telecom has unveiled the Energizer Hardcase as the latest feature phone in its ruggedised line-up.

The H-10 has been developed under the Energizer license and is IP54 water and dust resistant and starts from €25.

It is 2G compatible and comes equipped with a 1,000mAh battery that can last up to seven hours of talk time and up to five days on standby.

There is a front and rear camera, while the H10 weighs 80g and is 11cm tall in size.

The H10 is dual-SIM compatible and comes with a microSD slot for up to 32GB of memory. It is powered by a Mediatek MT621A chipset.

Trade customers in the UK will be able to get the phone through Eurostar Global, with UK retail pricing expected to be less than £30.

Our Perspective is in charge of pushing the Energizer brand in the UK and its founder Jason Kemp told Mobile News: “We hope the H10 will become the UK’s highest volume selling rugged phone with numbers exceeding 20k per annum.

“It is the perfect phone for enterprise customers, for outdoor types looking for a second phone and as an emergency phone.”