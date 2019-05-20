Google Pixel smartphone range joins Data Select’s product portfolio

The mid-range Pixel line-up was showcased at the Data Select Platinum Club

Data Select unveiled Google as one of its distribution partners at its Platinum Club event this month.

Speaking at the conference’s welcome address, Data Select CEO Fergal Donovan said: “Google is a new addition to our portfolio, and we have the full Google portfolio now.”

Google, which was also a headline sponsor of the event, displayed its latest mid-range smartphone devices, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, to attendees. The 3a costs £399 while the XL retails at £469.

The devices were on display only a day after they were announced by Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the company’s I/O event in Mountain View, California.

Google product trainer Tom Pengilley (main picture) said: “I can really see the Pixel 3a being very enticing for a B2B device, and it’s attracted a lot of interest today.”

Data Select head of marketing Adam Sweeney added: “As Google was one of our headline sponsors, we were keen to gather feedback on the latest Google devices as well as their Google Home and Nest portfolio from our Platinum Club members, as they represent the key decision makers from the UK’s leading mobile B2B resellers.”

Nest range

Other Google products presented at the Platinum Club event included the company’s Nest range of home thermostats and security camera devices, as well as Google WiFi.

Pengilley added that the Nest range also attracted significant B2B interest from Platinum Club attendees.