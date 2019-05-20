Hammer set to hit the rugged phone sector in Europe and UK

Polish vendor mPTech has hired Data Select to help it push for four million sales in the next year

Polish rugged handset brand Hammer has thrown its hat into the UK market by penning a distribution deal with Data Select. This forms part of its ambitions to reach four million device sales since launch by the end of the year.

Hammer, which is made by manufacturer mPTech, operates in 28 European countries.

The partnership was revealed at the Data Select Platinum Club partner conference at the Belfry Hotel earlier this month in Sutton Coldfield.

Targeting

mPTech, which launched Hammer in 2014, sold 140,000 devices in its debut year. As of early 2019, it had sold three million handsets and is aiming to reach four million in the next 12 months.

The Polish vendor commands a third of the rugged market in its domestic market.

Hammer UK sales manager Jack Edwards said that Hammer and Data Select are collaborating to also bring out Hammer accessories for non-rugged devices in the UK “as soon as we can”.

Speaking on the Hammer partnership, Data Select head of vendor management and companion products Kelly Cowan- Johnson said: “We are delighted to onboard the Hammer brand into our device portfolio, as it offers our customers a broad rugged portfolio of Android devices, serving multiple vertical market sectors at extremely attractive price points.”

Google

At the Platinum Club meeting, Data Select also announced Google as a new vendor partner by Data Select.

Data Select will handle mid-range smartphones the Pixel 3a and the 3a XL. The appointment of Data Select by Google was announced just a day after the devices were revealed at the company’s I/O event in California.

Data Select head of marketing Adam Sweeney said: “As Google was one of our headline sponsors, we were keen to gather feedback on the latest Google devices, as well as their Google Home and Nest portfolio, from our Platinum Club members, as they represent the key decision-makers from the UK’s leading mobile B2B resellers.”