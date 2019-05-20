Oppo reveals Reno series to launch in the UK next month

Oppo also teased the Reno 5G will launch soon through EE

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has confirmed that the Reno series will launch in the UK next month.

Oppo also showcased its global campaign as a partner of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup this year, which begins later this month in England, during an event at Tobacco Dock.

The event was headlined by the tagline ‘Be a Shot Maker’ and featured England cricket team vice-captain Jos Buttler and former-England captain Alastair Cook, who were both present at the event.

During the launch, Oppo announced the pricing for its Reno series in the UK, with the Reno starting at £449 and available from June 5 from Carphone Warehouse.

The Oppo 10x Zoom will cost £699 and will release a week later on June 12, again through Carphone Warehouse.

However Oppo didn’t reveal a date for the Reno 5G release or pricing, but said its release will be announced shortly through EE.

Oppo has been a longstanding partner to the ICC, including sponsorship deals with Indian cricket team, Pakistan Super League and Australian side Melbourne Stars.

Oppo president of international business Alen Wu said: “Oppo Reno is an integral part of our global growth strategy and serves as the catalyst for the future of Oppo’s smartphone development.”