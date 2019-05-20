Realme 3 Pro makes European debut with £219 price tag

The smartphone is competitively priced at £175 – £219 and will release in the UK on June 5

Chinese manufacturer Realme today (May 20) launched its mid-range smartphone the Realme 3 Pro in the UK, as it looks to expand globally.

Realme is part of BBK Electronics which also owns OnePlus and Oppo. The young vendor launched in May last year and was set up by former Oppo executives.

It has to date sold over seven million handsets. Including the Realme 3 Pro, the company has manufactured eight devices so far.

According to analysts Counterpoint and IDC Realme became the 4th largest smartphone brand in India in Q4 2018.

The smartphone is competitively priced at £175 (4GB RAM/64GB) or £219 (6GB RAM/128GB) and will go on sale June 5 in two colours: blue and purple.

Speaking at the launch, Realme director of Europe and former Oppo director Levi Lee (below), said the vendor is targeting young people with premium smartphone features with mid-range pricing.

“Europe is a very important market for Realme, and consumers in Europe should have the possibility to enjoy a great smartphone experience at an affordable price”, he said.

“With the launch of Realme 3 Pro, customers can enjoy the benefits of both power and styles in the mid-range price segment.”

The vendor will also sell the device in Spain, Italy and France with launch events to follow in those territories.

Specs

The Realme features a massive 4,050mAh battery which can handle seven hours of intense gaming and comes with a 20W charger.

Also under the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 4GB or 6GB of RAM to choose from, as well as 64GB or 128GB internal memory.

The display runs at full HD+ (1080p x 2340p) measuring at 6.3-inches in a slim form factor measuring at 156.8 x 74.2 x 8.3 mm, weighing 172 grams. It boasts a 90.8pc screen-to-body ratio.

On the main camera is a dual-camera set-up of 16MP and 5MP utilising a Sony IMX519 lens, which is also found on the OnePlus 6T according to Realme director Levi Lee. Through software pictures can have colours boosted and dim

The camera is able to record in 4K and shoot slow motion videos at 960 frames per second in 720p.