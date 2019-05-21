EE customers complain of signal loss as outages hit across the UK

The capital has been among the worst affected according to DownDetector but EE has since resolved the issue

EE experienced outages across the UK as a number of EE customers took to social media to complain about poor signal today.

Customers said that they couldn’t make or receive calls, as it emerged that the UK’s largest network experienced issues from around 8:32am this morning.

London is the among the worst affected as DownDetector, which measures outages across the UK and has shown that the outages have happened across the country.

In a statement EE acknowledged the issues that its customers have faced but said the outage has been resolved, while offering an apology to its customers.

An EE spokesperson said: “Some of our customers have experienced intermittent problems making calls on 4G this morning. This issue has been resolved for the majority of those affected, and normal service for all customers should resume shortly.

“The issue was resolved for the majority of those affected within a few hours, and normal service has been restored for everyone. We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused as this is not the high standard of service they have come to expect of us.”

uSwitch mobiles expert Ru Bhikha added: “EE is generally highly regarded for its reliability, consistently ranking low in Ofcom’s complaints data, and we all accept that things can go wrong – it is how networks respond that is the real test.

“EE needs to get on the front foot quickly, or risk customers frustration growing among its large customer base.”