Honor unveils Honor 20 series with trio of smartphones

Honor 20 and 20 Pro both unveiled with quad-camera setup

Honor unveiled its flagship Honor 20 series by revealing a trio of smartphones during its launch in South-West London.

The wraps were taken off the Honor 20, 20 Pro and 20 Lite smartphones, with no release dates yet confirmed for the Honor 20 and 20 Pro.

An estimated 1,000 people from the media across the world attended the event, which was held at Battersea Evolution in London.

It followed a difficult couple of days for the Chinese brand after the US put Huawei – which Honor is a sub-brand of – on an entity list that requires a license for Chinese companies to do business with American firms.

However Honor did confirm that the Honor 20 Lite is now available for £249 from Carphone Warehouse, while customers can pre-order the Honor 20 for £399 from Carphone Warehouse, O2, Three, Amazon and Argos, with a free Honor Watch Magic, which is normally £179.99.

No official UK pricing has been given for the Honor 20 Pro, although on stage the European price was revealed to be €599.

Honor revealed that the Honor 20 Pro is available in two colours – Phantom blue and phantom black, while the Honor 20 comes in Sapphire blue, midnight black and Icelandic white.

The trio of smartphones will all run on the Android Pie 9 OS.

Capture Wonder

The tagline of the event ‘Capture Wonder’ fitted into Honor’s pitch as the brand demonstrated the camera capabilities of its Honor 20 Pro, which features 30x Zoom.

Similar to what Huawei did with the P30 Pro launch event in Paris, Honor compared the camera on the Honor 20 Pro to that of rival flagships Samsung S10 and iPhone XS Max.

The Honor 20 Pro features a quad-camera, with a Sony IMX586 48MP main camera, 16MP wide-angle camera, 8MP telephoto and 2MP macro camera.

Meanwhile the Honor 20 camera also consists of a quad-camera with a 48MP, 16MP, 2MP and 2MP setup.

Both the Honor 20 and 20 Pro come with 6.26-inch all-view displays, that has 91.7pc screen-to-body ratio.

A Kirin 980 chipset powers both smartphones, while the Honor 20 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery, the Honor 20 comes with a 3,750mAh battery.

Another key feature for the Honor 20 and 20 Pro is the side-mounted fingerprint sensor which Honor claims takes just 0.3 seconds for users to unlock.

The Honor 20 Pro has 8GB RAM and comes with 256GB of storage, while the Honor 20 is powered by 6GB of RAM and has 128GB of memory.

The entry level Honor 20 Lite is run on a Kirin 710 processor and has a 6.21-inch dewdrop display.

It also has a triple camera, 4GB RAM, 128GB of memory and is available in Phantom blue, Phantom red and Magic Night black.