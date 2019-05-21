Huawei founder warns the US not to “underestimate” its abilities as fallout continues

Huawei’s 5G won’t suffer insists founder who warns the US

Huawei’s founder Ran Zhengfei has said the US “underestimates” Huawei’s capabilities as the US-China trade tensions continue.

It follows the Trump Administration placing Huawei on an entity list that requires a license before Huawei can trade with American businesses.

Despite the US Commerce Department issuing a temporary 90-day license yesterday (May 21), that enables some companies to continue supporting existing Huawei networks and devices, Huawei has hit back.

Speaking to the Chinese media Zhengfei said: “The current practices of the US politicians underestimates our strength.”

According to transcripts the Huawei founder also played down fears of the 5G network that Huawei is building and warns that others cannot compete.

“Huawei’s 5G will absolutely not be affected. In terms of 5G technologies, others won’t be able to catch up with Huawei in two or three years.

“We have sacrificed ourselves and our families for our ideal, to stand on top of the world. To reach this ideal, sooner or later there will be conflict with the US,” warned Zhengfei.

The extended 90-day license has been issued by the US Commerce Department to “maintain and support existing and currently fully operational networks and equipment, including software updates and patches.”

It is thought that the restrictions of Google’s Android OS will lead to Huawei developing its own operating system in the future.