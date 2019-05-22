EE and Vodafone pauses Huawei 5G phone launches

Both operators planned to launch two 5G Huawei smartphones

EE and Vodafone will not sell Huawei 5G smartphones after the company was blacklisted from using the Google Android operating system.

EE and Vodafone spokespersons told Mobile News they will pause the launch of 5G smartphones: the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G and the foldable Mate X.

Both operator did not confirm if the smartphones have been dropped entirely and that discussions are being held with Huawei and Google.

EE confirmed today (May 22) it will launch 5G on May 30 with a portfolio of 5G smartphones. The launch will make EE the first UK operator to launch the new network standard. Rival operator Vodafone is launching 5G on July 3 in seven cities.

PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore highlights there’s: “Lots of uncertainty surround 5G in light of the recent security concerns surrounding Huawei. The lack of any Huawei 5G smartphones is noticeable. A move that makes sense for now.

“Consumers are starting to be wary about Huawei products and quite possibly other Chinese products. This will have a negative impact on 5G consumer take-up in the short term.”

Losing Android

US president Donald Trump signed an executive order on May 16 barring US companies from doing business with firms deemed a risk to national security.

As a result, future Huawei smartphones will not be installed with the latest version of Android, unless Huawei is given a special licence by the US government.

The US government has been intensifying its efforts to encourage ally nations to cease using Huawei products in 5G infrastructure.