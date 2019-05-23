Corethree reaches 100 million mobile ticket sales milestone

The firm launched in 2012 and has users across the country

Major British transport companies have contributed towards mobile ticketing and data insights provider Corethree reaching 100 million mobile tickets sales.

Corethree provides m-ticketing and data insights to a number of transport operators in the UK including First Group, Arriva, Transport for London (TfL) Lothian, and Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM).

According to Corethree its m-ticket sales has been growing at a rate of two-thousand per cent between 2015 and 2019, claiming to process 50 million tickets in February 2018.

The service is supported by Corethree’s Core Engine that provides operators with insights and knowledge on how passengers move and travel across the UK, with tickets being sold across the UK.

Corethree CEO Ashley Murdoch said: “M-tickets are about so much more than faster ticket purchasing and shorter queues.

“Corethree is paving the way for a secure, smarter and more meaningful way to travel. We look forward to growing these figures in the coming months and help businesses modernise the way customers interact with their brands.”

First Group CIO Dave Lynch added: “This remarkable feat illustrates how mobile ticketing has become the ideal choice for our passengers.

“We look forward to continuing our cooperation, bringing new and up-to-date customer features to the market, and driving change across all our divisions.”