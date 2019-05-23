Vodafone unveils 5G prices for Samsung Galaxy S10 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Prices start from £50 to £77 per month

Vodafone has confirmed price plans for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G.

Vodafone is selling the S10 5G in silver and black with an internal storage of 256GB, while the Mi Mix 3 5G is only in black with 128GB memory.

The operator will launch its 5G network in the UK on July 3 in seven cities.

Red Extra plans

The S10 5G starts from £58 per month and £149 up front for 5GB of data, on a Red Extra plan. On this tier customers can also opt for 15GB (£54pm/£49), 30GB (£66pm/£99) and 60GB (£70pm/£49).

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G starts from £50 per month and £99 upfront, packaged with 5GB data. The smartphone can also be purchased with 15GB (£54pm), 30GB (£58pm) and 60GB (£62pm). Upfront cost for 15GB and upwards is £49.

Red Entertainment plans

Red Entertainment plans give a choice of Spotify Premium, Sky Sports Mobile TV, NOW TV Entertainment Pass or Amazon Prime Video subscription for the of the contract.

On this tier the S10 5G starts at 25GB (£69pm/£99), (£73pm/£49) 50GB and (£77pm/£49) 100GB.

With 25GB the Mi Mix 3 5G costs £61pm/£49, 50GB – £65pm and 100GB – £69pm. Upfront cost is £49 across all three.