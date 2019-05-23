ZERO7 supplies phones to Alzheimer’s charity

ADSS supports over 300 people affected by dementia across parts of the South East

London-based dealer ZERO7 Communications has supplied 60 brand new smartphones to charity Alzheimer’s & Dementia Support Services (ADSS).

The smartphones were heavily subsidised by the dealer to help support the charity’s requirements and budget.

As well as receiving mobile phones, the charity will get discounted airtime rates and is connected to the O2 network.

ADSS supports over 300 people affected by dementia in Kent across Dartford, Gravesham and Swanley.

An ADSS spokesperson said: “ZERO7 really listened to what our needs were, so was able to offer us the service we wanted. We had an existing mobile phone service that was not cost-effective for us a charity, and we needed to ensure we had appropriate equipment to enable us to continue to provide a safe service.”

ZERO7 Communications managing director Rakesh Singh added: “We handled and catered our services with attention to detail for ADSS, considering the sensitive nature of their work.

“It’s important to raise awareness about dementia, and note that anyone can be affected by such illnesses. I feel passionate and proud about charities such as ADSS, having personally known people that live with dementia. I look forward to supporting ADSS and other charities that require such services.”