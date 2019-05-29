Apple claims top spot for tablet sales despite declining market

Apple shipped 2.3 million units in the first quarter of 2019 in EMEA regions

Apple regained its position as the market leader for tablet shipments in the EMEA despite the overall market declining year-on-year.

According to IDC figures the overall market dropped 10.9 per cent in EMEA (YOY) as 9.7 million units shipped in the first quarter of this year, compared to 10.8 million last year.

The tablet market in Western Europe dropped 7.7 per cent YoY for the first quarter, while Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (CEMA) declined 15.8 per cent YoY.

Despite the market slowing Apple grew 16.76 per cent, with 2.3 million shipments for the quarter to claim first place and 23.95 per cent of the market share.

Samsung, which was pipped by Apple for top spot, saw its share drop to 22.89 as the Korean manufacturer shipped 2.2 million units.

Huawei consolidated third with one million shipments contributing towards 10.81 per cent market share.

However Lenovo struggled as market share declined down to 6.66 per cent, with YoY performance down 39.6 per cent, while Amazon held onto fifth place with 3.34 per cent share.

IDC western European personal computing devices senior research analyst Daniel Goncalves said: “As the erosion of the consumer space shows no signs of slowing down, enterprise is the only real opportunity for growth, so cooperation with vertical-specific resellers and the creation of scalable end-to-end solutions are vital.”

It is expected that the tablets market will remain constrained with a decline of 8.7 per cent YoY for 2019 forecasted.

While iOS-based devices are expected to grow, a “lack of innovative features” will continue to negatively affect overall consumer demand.