OnePlus 7 slotted for June 4 release date

The smartphone is £499 or £549 and available in grey

OnePlus has announced the OnePlus 7 will be released in the UK on June 4.

The smartphone is £499 or £549 prepaid and will be available to buy from EE and John Lewis, as well as the OnePlus website.

The two options available are the 6GB RAM/128GB and 8GB RAM/256GB, in grey.

The battery is slightly lower than the Pro at 3,700mAh compared to 4,000, which is charged with a 20W charger instead of a 30W plug.

It is also smaller than the 7 Pro, with a 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) screen.

Equipped on the main camera is a dual-camera set up, 48MP and 5MP (depth sensor), while the front camera is 16MP.

Under the hood is the premium flagship processor the Snapdragon 855.

