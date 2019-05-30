Abzorb wins large-scale school security contract in Milton Keynes

Strategic partnership with NWP Electrical & Mechanical will deliver more than 2,200 connections to the site

Abzorb has won a contract to provide cabling and IP security at a new secondary school in Milton Keynes, as part of its strategic partnership with building company NWP Electrical & Mechanical.

NWP successfully bid an undisclosed amount for the building contract which was offered by Milton Keynes Council, and chose Abzorb to provide the cabling and IP security, including CCTV and door security.

The cabling network consists of 2,212 category-6 ethernet outlets, a 27-camera CCTV system and a fob-controlled building access system.

The school will offer 1,800 places and will open in summer 2020 with the first intake starting in September. Abzorb’s work is currently ongoing.

Abzorb marketing director Craig Thomas said: “The interest in education is increasing dramatically from a network point of view with cabling and digital education needs.

“A lot of it is for new schools, but it’s also in retrofitting schools to modern day digital requirements. We’re also seeing a lot of activity in higher education with data connectivity.

“We’re continuing to see double-digit growth in Unified Communications.”

Abzorb currently works with several British universities including University College London offering B2B mobile solutions. Earlier in the year, it recorded turnover growth of 49 per cent in the past three years. Founder Steve Beeby cited its network partnerships as important to its development roadmap.

Abzorb director Kev Hall added: “The risk landscape is rapidly evolving in the education sector, online as well as physically on-site, and providing a safe learning and working environment is at the heart of every schools’ charter. Putting in place cost-effective and flexible security delivers the duty of care to staff and pupils and allows teaching staff to focus on doing their jobs.

“At Abzorb, we have years of experience in installing networks for a range of building types and we will deliver a flexible system that schools can rely on for network access, on-site security, effective access management and ease of use.”