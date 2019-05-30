EE switches on 5G in six cities

Six cities will see download speeds of up to 1Gbps. Contracts and smartphones are available today

EE has switched on its 5G network in six cities across the country enabling customers access to lightning quick speeds.

In addition to the six launch cities, this year EE will introduce 5G across the busiest parts of Bristol, Coventry, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield. EE is aiming to have 1,500 site operational by the end of this year.

Next year ten more towns and cities will get 5G sites: Aberdeen, Bournemouth, Brighton, Cambridge, Dundee, Exeter, Ipswich, Norwich, Plymouth and York.

Once operational users can theoretically use download speeds of up to 1Gbps, to download a HD film in three seconds. 5G also brings a much more reliable connection.

From today (May 30) customers can purchase a 5G contract with the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. Prices start at £59 per month on contract.

Pre-orders can be taken for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Oppo Reno 5G and LG V50 ThinQ. The operator along with rivals dropped Huawei 5G smartphones from its range.

But a Huawei home router and HTC MiFi box will also be packaged in deals with 5G contracts.

EE marked the occasion by holding a gig on the River Thames last night (May 29) with platinum-selling UK artist Stormzy.

BT Consumer business CEO Marc Allera said: “We wanted to mark the arrival of the UK’s first 5G network with something spectacular. Tonight, we made history, not only by becoming the first network to launch 5G in the UK – but also using 5G to live stream this event to thousands of fans across the UK.”