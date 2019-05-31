Data Select strikes distribution partnership with Oppo

Oppo is the fifth largest vendor in the world

Data Select has announced today (May 31) it will be distributing Oppo smartphones in the UK.

Chinese manufacturer Oppo is the fifth largest vendor in the world in terms of volume having shipped 23.1 million handsets, taking 23.2pc market share, according to analysts IDC.

The Oppo Find X, RX17 Pro, RX17 Neo, AX7 are now available from Data Select.

Oppo has been in operation since 2008 with presence in 40 markets globally, and is part of EE’s roster of 5G smartphones with the soon to release Oppo Reno 5G smartphone.

Data Select Group CEO Fergal Donovan said: “We are delighted to partner with OPPO and enhance our Android device offering to our retail, online, B2B and enterprise customers with access to some really exciting smartphone technology.

“OPPO are also investing heavily in global sponsorship to really drive brand awareness, including two key UK sporting events, the ICC Cricket World Cup and Wimbledon. This will have a significant impact on awareness and drive end demand which we will serve through our comprehensive reseller channel.”

OPPO UK managing director Neil You added: “We look forward to growing our share of the UK SIM free market through Data Select’s comprehensive routes to market and Android expertise.”