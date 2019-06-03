Virgin Media pledges unlimited 4G data for broadband customers

The Ultimate Oomph bundle can be used by customers at home or on-the-go

Virgin Media has introduced a new service promise that ensures its customers can receive unlimited 4G service should they experience a loss of broadband connectivity.

The service which launched today (June 3) will last for seven days for all Virgin Mobile SIMs that are registered to a customers account until the problem is fixed by an engineer.

Customers of Virgin Media’s top tier bundle ‘Ultimate Oomph’ can book a next-day engineer appointment to fix any connection issues.

There are dedicated teams that customers can access the unlimited data from, through calling either 150 or 789 from a Virgin Media home phone or Virgin Mobile SIM.

New and existing customers that signed up to Virgin Media’s combined broadband and mobile bundles are eligible for the service.

Virgin Media managing director Jeff Dodds said the service will provide customers with “peace of mind”.

“It’s a simple, transparent and straight-up commitment to our customers that we’ll keep them online superfast unlimited 4G mobile data if they experience an issue with their broadband, plus they have the option of a next-day engineer appointment to get things fixed,” said Dodds.

“Our service promise is at the heart of our un-limiting Oomph bundle line-up which offers our customers an unrivalled connected entertainment experience in and out of the home – at great value.”

Virgin Media claims that the Oomph bundle provides a network that is on average faster than Vodafone, O2, Three and Sky.