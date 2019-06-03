Xiaomi sets up next flagship smartphone launch

Xiaomi only launched the Mi 9 in February at Mobile World Congress

Xiaomi has teased a new smartphone called the Mi 9T, likely to be an update to the recently released Mi 9, featuring a pop-up front camera.

The Chinese vendor announced the teaser on Twitter. The firm only announced the Mi 9 at Mobile World Congress in February.

Since then rival vendors have dropped notch displays and have instead housed front- facing cameras in pop-up mechanisms or punch holes. By doing this vendors increase the screen-to-body ratio.

Reports suggest the RedMi K20, from Xiaomi’s split brand strategy, will heavily resemble the Mi 9T. If this is the case, the Xiaomi name will be used for western markets and RedMi in Asian markets.