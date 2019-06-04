BT logo to appear on England shirts following FA agreement

BT’s new logo will feature on England’s training kits from this week

BT has signed a five-year deal with the Football Association to become the exclusive lead partner for all England representative teams and Wembley Stadium.

The deal will see BT’s logo appear on all training kits worn by the England sides, including the senior men’s, women’s and all development, futsal and disability squads.

EE will continue as the main sponsor of Wembley Stadium, where it will continue to provide 4G and 5G connection, plus WiFi.

The partnership begins this week as England women’s team prepares for the World Cup, while the men’s side take on the Nations League Finals from Thursday.

BT has also set out its ambitions to focus investment with football clubs and communities across the country, with a particular focus on grassroots.

BT consumer division chief executive Marc Allera said: “We’re committed to making BT a national champion, and what better way than backing the national game and national teams.

“The partnership will reach all areas of football, including grassroots football and communities up and down the country. We look forward to revealing our plans in the coming months and we can’t wait to get started.”

FA chief commercial and football development officer Mark Bullingham added: “I’m thrilled we have extended our long-standing partnership with EE who will continue as principle partner of Wembley Stadium.

“We look forward to working with BT and EE over the coming years, continuing our commitment to developing the game and bringing our fans and teams closer together.”

Customers of BT and EE can also benefit from exclusive England Team match offers and tickets to selected FA events.