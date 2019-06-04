Trump: ‘No problem’ with UK over Huawei 5G debate

Remarks made at joint presser with Theresa May

Donald Trump has softened his threats towards the UK over decreasing intelligence sharing if it continues to use Huawei equipment in its 5G infrastructure.

Speaking at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May, the US president responded to a question asking if Washington was “prepared to impose limits on sharing intelligence with Britain if they do not impose restrictions on Huawei”.

He said: “No, because we are going to have absolutely an agreement on Huawei and everything else. We have an incredible intelligence relationship and we will be able to work out any differences.

“We did discuss it and I see absolutely no limitations. This is a true great ally and partner and we’ll have no problem with that.”

Trump’s comments come in the wake of two Tory leadership candidates, Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt, saying they would abandon Theresa May’s plans to let Huawei have a role in the construction of “non-core” 5G infrastructure.

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister told reporters earlier today (Tuesday) that the government is reviewing its Huawei policy and will make its decision based on “hard-headed technical assessments”.