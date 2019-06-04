WWDC 2019: Apple shows off iOS 13, promises faster apps and smaller update sizes

Faster apps and Dark Mode are among the key announcements

Apple previewed its latest iOS software, iOS 13, at its 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 3.

The California-based vendor claims that the software will launch apps up to to twice as fast, and that app updates will be up to 50 per cent smaller (as well as less frequent). Face ID will also unlock an iPhone up to 30 per cent faster than current speeds.

iOS 13 will also introduce a Dark Mode for low-light viewing, which is available to third-party app developers and can be scheduled for automatic activation at a certain time.

Apple also announced Sign In with Apple, which is intended to be a more private way to sign into apps and websites. Customers can use their Apple ID to authenticate a login process and Apple then creates a random email address, from which it forwards emails to their real addresses.

There were further improvements announced, including a more natural voice for Siri, more detailed Maps, more photo editing tools, and a new look for Reminders.

“iOS 13 brings new capabilities to the apps you use every day, with rich updates to Photos and Maps, and privacy-protecting features like Sign In with Apple, all while delivering faster performance,” said Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi. “We’re excited for customers to experience what’s coming to iPhone this fall and can’t wait for them to see how great everything looks in Dark Mode.”

iOS 13 is currently available in developer beta, with a public beta to follow later in June. The final release is expected for autumn.