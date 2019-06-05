Realme 3 Pro now available in UK

Prices start at £175 with two colour options available: blue and purple

New Chinese vendor Realme has released the affordable mid-range Realme 3 Pro smartphone in the UK.

Prices start at £175 for the 4GB and 64GB internal memory choice, while spending £219 will boost those specs up to 6GB RAM and 128GB. The smartphone is available in two colours blue and purple from the Realme website.

Powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor the Realme 3 Pro sits in the-range. Also under the hood is a massive 4,045mAh battery that comes with a 20W charger.

The display runs at full HD+ (1080p x 2340p) measuring at 6.3-inches in a slim form factor measuring at 156.8 x 74.2 x 8.3 mm, weighing 172 grams. It boasts a 90.8pc screen-to-body ratio.

The Realme 3 Pro also includes Sony IMX 519 16MP and 5MP rear cameras, and a 25MP selfie camera.

We are delighted to announce the availability of the Realme 3 pro in the UK,” said Realme Europe director Levi Lee.

“With this new Android smartphone, offering flagship performance at an affordable price, we are convinced that the new Realme 3 Pro with all these advantages will appeal to consumers in Europe, not least young consumers.”