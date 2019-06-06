Bamboo Technology Group appoints new director of IoT

Raymond Kay has 40+ years experience in comms business

Bamboo Technology group has announced the appointment of Raymond Kay as its new director of IoT.

The role is a new position for the Cheltenham-based company as it looks to expand into IoT solutions. Kay assumed the role at the beginning of May.

Kay brings more than 40 years’ experience in technology and communications to the role. He first worked as a senior product manager for British electronics company Racal Electronics in the UK security market, until 1992.

He had a brief stint at Philips Electronics until 1995 as senior Europe product manager for security markets, before moving to Vodafone, where he worked until November 2018 as the operator’s head of M2M and IoT.

Kay is the second significant hire at Bamboo this year following the appointment of Chris Damon as IoT solutions consultant in March.

Kay said: “Bamboo is an ambitious business with a commitment to growth – and IoT is an integral element of their strategy. I am really looking forward to working with Joanna [Cracknell], Chris and the whole team to shape, drive and grow this area of the business, whilst helping our customers and partners benefit not just from IoT connectivity but end to end solutions.”

Director of sales at Bamboo Joanna Cracknell added: “I am delighted to welcome Ray to Bamboo. Together with Chris, I have been able to put together an IoT team of people that can build on and leverage Bamboo’s heritage in mobile connectivity and service provision.

“We have shared a fairly unique experience within the sector and it’s wonderful to be working together again to deliver a new IoT strategy for our direct customers and our partner channel that focuses on products and solutions created for the SME sector and beyond.”

Lorrin White, MD of Bamboo said: “Ray’s appointment further demonstrates the importance of M2M and IoT to the business and our ability to lead the way in helping our customers to embrace new technologies and support their strategies for digital transformation.”