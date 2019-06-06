Exertis announces executive appointments

Exertis reshapes the executive team for international expansion ambitions

Exertis has announced changes to its executive team to supports its global expansion plans.

Exertis supply chain services managing director Neal Johnston has been promoted to managing director of global operations. He will oversee: international sales and fulfilment, supply chain managed services, global procurement, brand development, and global vendor management for the Pro AV, gaming and enterprise categories.

Rod McCarthy takes on the additional role of managing director for Exertis services business in the UK and Ireland with a remit to expand those capabilities on a global basis.

The role will focus on delivering remote support and management, configuration and deployment, and lifecycle management for customers. McCarthy will report to Exertis UK and Ireland MD Paul Bryan.

Three other promotions and appointments were also announced. Jason Chibnall becomes chief information officer, Fiona Graham is promoted to chief marketing officer and Alan Lynch becomes Global Logistics Director. All will report to Exertis group managing director Tim Griffin (pictured).

The distributor recently announced revenues of £3.6 billion in its 2019 financial year ending March 31.

“I am delighted to announce these appointments from within the Exertis Group. They reflect the evolution of our business, as we continue to increase our global presence, and will enable the organisation to leverage its scale whilst expanding our capabilities to more customers in more countries,” said Griffin.