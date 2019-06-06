HMD Global announces Nokia 2.2 with prices starting from €99

Availability and release date are yet to be confirmed by HMD Global

HMD Global, the licensee for the Nokia brand, has announced the Nokia 2.2 will be available from a global average selling price of €99.

It becomes the first smartphone from the Nokia 2 series that is part of the Android One programme and comes with the latest Android 9 Pie OS and is Android Q ready.

The lower-tier Nokia 2.2 has AI-powered low light imaging and has Google Assistant available through the press of one button, plus Google Lens and biometric face-unlock.

There is a discreet selfie-notch present as the Nokia 2.2 features an edge-to-edge 5.71-inch HD+ display and is available in both black and steel colours.

It is powered by a MediaTek A22 CPU chipset, which HMD claims can support battery life for an entire day.

HMD Global chief product officer Juho Sarvikas said: “With the Nokia 2.2, we’ve brought the pinnacle of AI experiences to more people than ever before.

“Nokia 2.2 joins our Android One family, and like all Nokia smartphones, offers an experience that stays fresh longer. With two years of OS updates and three years of monthly security updates guaranteed, Nokia 2.2 is Android Q ready and will just keep getting better.”

Users will also be able to access new digital wellbeing tools that include a dashboard, app timer, Wind Down mode and an improved Do Not Disturb mode.

As part of the Android One programme, all Nokia 2.2 users will also be given three years of monthly security patches and two OS upgrades guaranteed.

HMD Global has not yet confirmed the availability of the Nokia 2.2 or when the official release date is.