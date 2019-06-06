Ofcom chief executive White to step down

The Ofcom board has confirmed a search for White’s successor is under way

Ofcom has confirmed Sharon White is to step down from her role as chief executive later this year.

White, who joined Ofcom in March 2015 is leaving to become chairman of The John Lewis Partnership and is expected to depart towards the end of the year.

She joined Ofcom from HM Treasury where she was Second Permanent Secretary and has over 25 years experience in the public sector and government.

Ofcom chairman Lord Burns praised White’s tenure at the regulator as “outstanding”.

“Under Sharon’s leadership, Ofcom has helped to deliver ultrafast broadband, widespread 4G mobile and now 5G, and become the first independent regulator of the BBC.

“She leaves Ofcom as a regulator with a relentless focus on the consumer interest; making sure people and businesses can get the best out of their communications services.”

White said: “It’s been a huge privilege to lead Ofcom at a time when reliable, affordable communications have become essential. I will leave behind an organisation that is dedicated in its mission to make communications work for everyone.”