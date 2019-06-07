EE adds three new phones to its 5G stable

Operator is the first in the UK to launch new Samsung, Oppo and LG devices

EE continued its march into the 5G future with the announcement today that it has released the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, the Oppo Reno 5G and the LG V50 ThinQ with 5G.

The three devices join the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G as the UK’s first 5G smartphones, ahead of Vodafone’s launching of 5G in seven cities in July.

The Galaxy S10’s plans start from £69, with 30GB of data per month costing £79 monthly and £10 upfront. The Reno 5G’s plans start from £54, with 30GB of data per month costing £64 monthly and £50 upfront. The V50 ThinQ with 5G’s plans start from £69, with 30GB of data per month costing £79 monthly and £50 upfront.

All 5G smartphone customers get access to two swappable benefits from a choice of six. The benefits include a free EE service pack, which provides a £10 discount to protective cases, an annual device and account MOT, and an extended device warranty.

Customers choosing a 120GB data plan will get access to three swappable benefits.

EE director of devices, partnerships & business development Sharon Meadows said: “We are the only network to offer 5G right across the UK as well as the widest range of 5G handsets. When you combine these with the great flexible swappable benefits we offer customers, as well as our new service packs, providing a lifetime handset guarantee and annual MOT – EE really is the number one destination for those wanting the best UK smartphone experience.”