Poor mobile signal weighs heavy on UK gym-goers

WiFi connection in gyms is also a problem for gym-goers

Poor mobile coverage has forced one in five gym-goers to stop exercising in search of better signal according to a study by Global Wireless Solutions (GWS).

It found that mobile network coverage drops by nearly 20 per cent inside gym’s as Brits rely on connection while working out.

GWS revealed that half of respondents claim to go to the gym, with 34 per cent of gym-goers streaming music, 26pc using fitness apps to track progress, 20pc to take selfies and 17pc to browse social media.

Nearly 13,000 task samples were gathered by GWS who tested 30 gyms across London, including Pure Gym, Gymbox, Nuffield Health and Bannatyne Health Club.

The tests showed that data tasks took considerably longer to do inside gyms, with one London location achieving a success rate of just 37pc. One in ten phone calls also failed inside gyms, as opposed to only two per cent outside.

However poor signal has led to 20pc of Brits heading outside of the gym to use their phone, with 21pc stopping to try and fix their signal while at the gym.

Poor mobile signal annoys 27pc of people, while 19pc of respondents said they’ve considered switching gym as a result.

GWS CEO Dr Paul Carter said: “Phone connectivity has become an integral part of our fitness routines – whether we’re using our phone to record progress via apps, post selfies to social media sites or stream music.

“Overall, while it’s exciting to see that mobile networks in the UK are deploying new technologies including 5G, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to improve basic reliability indoors – particularly our research shows that people opt for reliability over speed at a two to one ratio when choosing a mobile network.”

The WiFi across gyms is also below par according to GWS, as 17pc of people are unable to connect to WiFi, with GWS engineers revealing that download speeds are 32pc slower.

The poll carried out by GWS surveyed 2,000 UK adults between May 7 and May 15 and was conducted by OnePoll.