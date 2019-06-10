Xiaomi brings mid-range Mi 9 SE to UK

The Mi 9 SE will start from £349 and is available in black and blue

Chinese vendor Xiaomi has released its midrange smartphone the Mi 9 SE in the UK.

For £349 customers can buy the base model which includes 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, whereas £399 will double memory to 128GB. It is available in black and blue from the Mi Store in Westfield, other channels of sale will be announced in the coming weeks.

The display measures in at 5.97-inches and is a full HD+ screen (2340 x 1080). An always on display and in-screen fingerprint sensor can be switched on.

Running the new Snapdragon 712 the smartphone sits quite high in the mid-range space. It also has a 3,070mAh battery packed with a 18W USB-C charger.

The main camera utilises a triple-lens system running 13MP, 48MP and 8MP. It is capable of ultra wide shots and telephoto zoom. On the front camera is a 20MP lens which utilises AI for better photography.

Other features include: Bluetooth 5.0, NFC (contactless payments) and Android 9.0 with the Xiaomi MIUI skin.