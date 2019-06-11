Honor 20 to arrive in the UK on June 21

Customers who pre-order before June 20 receive a free Honor Watch Magic

Honor has confirmed that the Honor 20 will arrive in the UK from June 21 following its unveiling last month.

The smartphone will be available from Three, Amazon, Mobile Phones Direct, Very and Carphone Warehouse for £399.

Customers that pre-order by June 20 will also receive a free Honor Watch Magic, that normally costs £179.99.

The Honor 20 features a 48MP AI quad camera and comes with a Kirin 980 chipset, 3,750mAh battery and a 6.26-inch all-view display with a 91.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Honor unveiled the Honor 20 last month during its launch event in Battersea.