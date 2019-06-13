Sky Mobile hits one million customer mark

The MVNO will be giving existing customer unlimited data this weekend to celebrate the milestone

Sky Mobile now has one million customers in its network since launching two years ago and will give existing customers free unlimited data this weekend (June 15-16) to celebrate.

Sky Mobile director Sophia Ahmed (pictured) attributes the achievement to unique offerings and “market firsts” such as rolling over unused data, using Sky apps without depleting data, adjusting tariffs and early contract upgrades.

“Attracting more than one million customers in less than two and a half years shows the power and appeal of our fair and flexible mobile network. Market firsts, such as data rollover with Roll, have helped us reach this milestone”, said Ahmed

The O2 powered MVNO confirmed it will be simultaneously launching 5G services with O2. The MNO is yet to confirm a launch date for its 5G network.

Sky Mobile scooped the uSwitch award for best pay monthly network, and achieved the fewest complaints from customers according Ofcom. It is also a Which? recommended provider.