Onecom signs ‘biggest ever partner deal’ with Vodafone

Partnership ensures the dealer can benefit from Vodafone’s 5G rollout

Onecom has announced a partnership deal with Vodafone UK that it hopes will generate more than £600 million-worth of business in the next five years.

The partnership is intended to deliver more than £100 million in annual revenue from mobile, fixed line, broadband and IT services. As part of the deal, Onecom has included a commitment to tripling growth in fixed line services and offering 5G services to SMEs.

According to recent research commissioned by Onecom, 64 per cent of SMEs could upgrade to 5G within six months of it becoming available to them, and Vodafone is launching 5G in seven cities on July 3, with a total of 19 offering the service by the end of the year.

Onecom CEO Ben Dowd said: “This unprecedented partnership deal is further evidence of Onecom’s robust performance and ambition for growth. This success is built on partnerships with some of the world’s leading brands; and the commitment to providing communications solutions that have a huge impact on how our customers do business at a local, regional and national level.

“In renewing this partnership, Vodafone has recognised Onecom’s significant contribution to growing mobile revenues and driving further growth in fixed line and IoT as well as our award-winning customer service. We are now well placed to deliver on our mission of offering UK SMEs best-in-class converged mobile, data and IT solutions that are tailored to their needs.”

The announcement of the partnership comes after Onecom secured £30 million in funding from HSBC earlier in the year.