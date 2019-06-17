Sony and Vue partner up to promote flagship Xperia 1

The ad campaign will run for six months promoting the Xperia 1 and 10

Vue Entertainment and Sony have partnered up to promote the latest Sony Xperia range in Vue cinema’s across the UK and Ireland.

The partnership will see a 21:9 format co-branded advertisement play in screening pre-shows across Vue cinemas in the UK and Ireland, plus CinemaxX in Germany.

Sony will showcase some of Sony Pictures latest titles including Men In Black: International and SpiderMan: Far From Home.

The adverts will demonstrate Sony Mobile’s latest range which includes the Xperia 1, 10 and 10 Plus, the first smartphones in the world to feature a 21:9 ratio screen.

Two adverts will be played to Vue International customers and will be used in succession for six months, with the first to promote the flagship Xperia 1 and the second to promote the Xperia 10.

Sony Mobile head of PR, social media and partnerships Matt Beavis said: “Partnering with Vue in this unique way will allow us to really own the 21:9 ratio on mobiles and ensure we resonate with people who want to enjoy great content without compromising on screen quality.”

Vue media and partnerships manager Shivali Ramanandi said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Sony on this exclusive campaign.

“The collaboration with another brand that also obsesses over giving their customers the best possible experience was a natural step for us.”