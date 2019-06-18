Huawei delays launch of Mate X until September

The Chinese vendor is also expecting a big dip in smartphone sales by 40m to 60m units this year

Huawei has postponed the launch of the Mate X foldable smartphone until September to avoid similar problems Samsung has encountered with the Fold smartphone.

The Mate X is expected to cost €2,299 and initially unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in February.

However Samsung encountered some problems with its Samsung Fold earlier this year with a number of reviewers complaining of breaks, bulges and blinking screens.

Huawei were initially expected to launch the Mate X this summer but have opted towards a more “cautious” approach to ensure the foldable phone is ready for consumers and have carried out extensive tests.

A Huawei spokesperson told CNBC “We don’t want to launch a product to destroy our reputation.”

Following the ongoing dispute with the US and its restriction to Google services Huawei is anticipating a drop in sales between 40 and 60 million units.