Vodafone opens 5G digital innovation hub in Salford

There are over 100 start-up companies based in MediaCityUK, Salford

Vodafone has opened its Digital Innovation Hub in MediaCity, Salford to collaborate with start-up firms to develop 5G apps and services.

The operator will launch its multi-billion pound 5G network on July 3 in 19 locations and will be the second UK operator to do so.

Making her keynote speech to attendees representing retail, manufacturing and media industries as well business leaders, Vodafone business director Anne Sheehan (above) said: “The Digital Innovation Hub is an example of how we are empowering today’s start-ups and small businesses with the expertise and technologies to help turn their blueprints into reality. Our 5G services can help UK start-ups become global leaders in their fields.”

Salford City major Paul Dennett added: “Such investment and commitment from the private sector supports our ambition to make Salford one of the world’s most attractive cities for digital enterprises. It will also boost the local economy and help attract new jobs and opportunities for the people of Salford, Great Manchester and beyond.

According to a study commissioned by Vodafone on 508 start-up decision makers in May, Almost six-in-ten (58pc) said 5G would enhance their competitiveness within two years, and more than half (56pc) added that they expect it to change the way they operate their business.