HMD Global’s security edge keeps customers up-to-date

There are currently 13 Nokia smartphones running the latest Android 9 Pie OS

HMD Global’s regular security updates help the vendor to differentiate from its competition, according to its UK and Ireland general manager Sarah Edge.

This offering can help the company – a licensee for the Nokia brand – consolidate its position as a top five vendor in the country.

HMD Global has 13 of its smartphones on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system, carrying out over 300 security updates across the range in the last two years.

“We set out with our promise to have a pure, secure and up-to-date smartphone range and we’re delivering on this,” said Edge.

As part of its offering, HMD Global guarantees up to three years of security updates and two for major OS upgrades.

“Security is something that people are much more aware of now and our proposition can reassure them that they’ll be regularly kept up to date, said Edge. “More people are using their phones for things such as banking and even work.”

In the UK Last year HMD Global claimed 4.4 per cent of the total market share for smartphones and feature phones combined according to IDC and Edge said the consistency of updates will help to maintain a top five position.

“To be a top five player in the UK is still our clear ambition and we feel it is achievable by offering regular security updates.

“Our challenge is to make more people aware of this, but people know and trust the Nokia brand and that can help us.”