Huawei pledges future patches and Android Q update later this year

Huawei confirmed the P30 series will receive Android Q when it launches later this year

Huawei has pledged to continue updating its smartphones and tablets with the latest security patches and Android updates including Android Q later in the year.

In an update across its various social media channels, Huawei said it will “always put our consumers first, regardless of the challenges we face.”

This follows the recent fallout from the imposed restrictions on its use of Google services on its smartphones.

In the brief statement Huawei said all smartphones will continue to access all the apps and manufacturer’s warranty.

The Chinese manufacturer also confirmed that Android’s latest OS – Android Q – will be updated onto its P30 series and are currently running a beta developer programme on its Mate 20 device.