Slow Q1 for Apple causes premium smartphone market to drop 8pc

Apple, Samsung and Huawei capture 88 per cent of the premium smartphone market

The global premium smartphone market has declined by eight per cent year-on-year as Apple’s shipments dropped 20pc in the first quarter.

According to Counterpoint Research the dip in Apple’s shipments contributed to the overall decline.

Despite this however, Apple still occupies nearly half of the overall global premium market with 47 per cent share.

Samsung gained in the quarter and currently claim 25 per cent of the global premium segment.

It is thought that Samsung releasing three devices in the S series rather than the usual two contributed to its improvement.

Counterpoint Research also pointed to a slower Chinese market for the decline in the top-end market, despite Huawei achieving double-digit share in the premium market with 16pc.

Although the trade ban imposed by the US is anticipated to see Huawei’s share in this segment of the market tested and could see the overall premium market decline further.

The North American market (30pc) has the highest amount of market share for the premium marker, followed by China (26pc) and Western Europe (17pc).

Counterpoint also expect that as 5G begins to commercialise that the premium segment will grow with all the 5G devices anticipated to launch in the premium segment.