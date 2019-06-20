ZTE targets bigger role in UK’s 5G build out

The Chinese operator showcased a lag free 5G hologram call earlier this week with Orange Spain

ZTE has laid down its aim to make the UK a major footprint for the Chinese firm in Europe as it expressed confidence it can compete with rivals in 5G build outs.

Speaking to Mobile News at Global 5G Event in Valencia, ZTE president of Western Corporation Kun Hu said: “We are making more efforts to approach the UK’s four main operators as we’re looking to make the UK an important footprint for ZTE”.

Similar to rivals Huawei – last year ZTE was deemed a “potential risk” to national security by British cyber-security watchdog the National Cyber Security Centre.

However the firm posted many new milestones to be more “compliant and transparent”.

ZTE showcased 5G use cases in automative, robotics and entertainment at Global 5G Event. The headline act was Orange Spain making a hologram call on stage (main picture).

