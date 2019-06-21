Huawei claims to ship 100m smartphones this year so far

Founder and CEO has said revenue will drop by $30bn and sales to drop 40pc this year

Huawei said it has shipped 100 million smartphones this year as of May 30.

According to Reuters, Huawei consumer business group’s smartphone product line president He Gang revealed the number at a launch event in Wuhan, China for its new Nova 5 phone.

The number comes after a report stated Huawei expects a 40 to 60 million drop in smartphone shipments this year.

This is due to Huawei being placed on a US entity list that bars American firms from supplying Huawei with vital equipment to manufacture its products.

Founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei said on Monday the ban could cost the company $30 billion in revenue this year, and that smartphone sales outside China already dropped 40 percent in the past month.

The smartphone has Huawei’s new seven nanometre Kirin 810 processor.