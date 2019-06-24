HMD Global moves data collection centre to Finland

The Finnish vendor aims to keep customers secure and up-to-date on Android

HMD Global has struck a partnership with consultancy firm CGI and Google Cloud to transfer its data collection centre to Finland.

HMD Global act as the licensee for the Nokia brand and has moved the data to Google Cloud Region in Hamina.

The first Nokia smartphones to have data stored at the centre will be the Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 2.2.

Earlier Nokia models will also migrate to Hamina later in the year once the Android Q has commenced its rollout, with completion expected by 2020.

As part of its offering HMD Global guarantees up to three years of security updates and two years for major OS upgrades.

HMD Global chief product officer Juho Sarvikas said: “We want every Nokia smartphone to stay fresh for longer and to ensure everyone can enjoy the latest innovations from Google, and so we strive to bring the latest OS upgrades from Android faster than any other manufacturer.

“We want to remain open and transparent about how we collect and store device activation data and want to ensure people understand why and how it improves their phone experience.”