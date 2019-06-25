Android Pie updates for Huawei smartphones start in July

Most of 24 smartphones will be updated by the middle of August

Chinese vendor Huawei has confirmed today (June 25) 24 smartphones will be updated to Android 9.1 Pie starting next month.

The update follows Huawei pledging future patches for its current range of smartphones, following the Trump Administration placing Huawei on an entity list, which critically prevents the company from buying key components and software from American firms such as Google and Qualcomm.

The update will come with Huawei’s EMUI custom Android interface. It comes with the latest security patches and improved performance particularly for gaming through Huawei’s GPU Turbo software – this reduces touchscreen input lag by 36 per cent.

With the update older Huawei smartphones will be able to transfer files in seconds to Huawei laptops, through Huawei Share OneHop, which is conducted by tapping a compatible smartphone onto a laptop such as the MateBook X Pro.

Release slots

The Mate 20, Mate 10 and P20 ranges will be updated at the end of July.

The new mid-range 2019 P Smart series will updated in the middle of August, while the 2018 version will see Android Pie at the end of June. At the end of August the P10 series and Mate 9 will be upgraded.