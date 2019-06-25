Huawei to bring 5G Experience Tour to the UK

First stop: Kensington this weekend

Huawei will be taking a consumer 5G experience on tour around the UK this summer to demonstrate the benefits of the new service in light of its launching in the UK.

The experience will take the form of a Huawei 5G truck with several demo zones. The zones include:

A Cloud VR zone that will showcase how VR and AR can be applied in sectors such as medical, education and design.

A Cloud Gaming zone that will show low-latency 5G gaming experiences.

A Cloud PC area that will demonstrate how computing of the future will work with cloud-based desktops having their OS and data housed separately from the physical devices.

Huawei will also demonstrate 360-degree live streaming over 5G.

The first stop on the tour is the Great Exhibition Road festival on June 29 and 30, before the experience makes an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Sussex from July 4 – 7. Further stops are to be announced shortly.

Huawei UK CEO Jerry Wang said: “Our 5G Experiential is a great way to showcase real-time consumer benefits of 5G technology. We are entering a new era where large scale deployment of 5G technology in the UK is becoming real and we are happy to be able to deliver to consumers a glimpse of tomorrow… today.”