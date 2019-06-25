OnePlus 7 Pro in limited edition almond available now

The smartphone is available in John Lewis for £699

The OnePlus 7 Pro almond edition is available today (June 25) for £699 from John Lewis.

Customers can also buy the smartphone, which features a motorised pop-up selfie camera, from the OnePlus official website.

The main camera runs a triple lens system: 48MP, 8MP and 16MP. It is capable of telephoto zoom and ultra wide shots in great detail. The pop up front facing shooter is 16MP and features HDR.

Measuring at 6.67-inches the display runs with 1440 x 3120 pixels and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate that can display games and videos smoother than most premium smartphones.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is also available to buy in nebula blue and mirror grey.